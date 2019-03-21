TYRONE GREENE

PORTSMOUTH — Tyrone Greene, 55, of Portsmouth, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the University of Cincinnati Hospital after a brief illness. He was born Sept. 26, 1963 in Cleveland, a son of the late James Norman and Charlotte Ann Thompson Greene.

Tyrone was a cook at Tudor's Biscuit World in New Boston and a graduate of Cleveland West Tech High School.

Surviving is his wife, Amanda Dawn Cooper Greene, whom he married March 15, 2011 in Greenup, KY; two sons, Tyrone L. Greene of Cincinnati and Kaylup J. Thompson of Portsmouth; a daughter, Alexis Michelle Howard of Portsmouth; two stepchildren, Seth Martin of Greenup County, KY and Kaitlyn Collins of Portsmouth; four brothers, James N. Greene of Valdosta, GA, Ricky C., Reginald L. and Ronald L. Greene, all of Portsmouth; two sisters, Karen J. Greene of Cleveland and CSM Cheryl N.M. Greene of Ft. Hood, TX; three grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins and their families

Funeral services will be held 11 A.M. Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019 at Living Faith Temple with Elder Larry McGinnis officiating.

The family will receive friends from 10 A.M. until the funeral hour at the church.

Arrangements are under the direction of the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth.