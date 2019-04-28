VANESSA D. BIRON

MERRIMACK —Vanessa D. Biron, 62, of Merrimack passed away at home on Thursday, April 25th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family and dear friend after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Portsmouth, OH on July 8th, 1956 to the late Loreen (Ashworth) and Robert Ramey, Jr. She was raised and educated in Portsmouth, OH and graduated from Paul G. Blazer High School in Ashland, KY.

Surviving members of her family include her loving husband of 29 years, John Biron; a daughter, Olivia Biron; two siblings, Robert Ramey, III, and Lorin Glenn and her husband David, all of Florida, along with several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours were held at the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack, NH on Tuesday, April 30th, 2019 from 5 - 7 PM. A funeral service was held at Crossways Christian Church, 503 Main Dunstable Road, Nashua, NH on Wednesday, May 1st at 10 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Vanessa's memory can be made to Home, Health & Hospice, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, NH 03054

To leave an online condolence message for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com