MACON, GA-Vaughn Burton of Macon, Georgia passed away on February 10, 2020. Services were held at Northside Christian Church on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 5:00PM with Pastor Hal Taylor officiating. The family greeted friends following the service.

Mr. Burton was born on March 21, 1932 in New Boston, Ohio to the late Willie W. and Opal James Burton. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving during the Korean War. He retired from TransAmerica Financial Services and Midsouth Credit Union. He loved his church, Northside Christian Church, where he served as an Elder.

In addition to his parents Mr. Burton was predeceased by his brothers Robert Burton and Donald Burton. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Rosemary Jenkins Burton of Macon, Georgia; his daughters Terri Lothamer of Lakeview, Ohio; and Kim Bloomfield (Paul) of New Boston, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Jay Eastway (Nazra) of Douglassville, Pennsylvania, Jenna Eastway of Cardington, Ohio, Justin Eastway (Jordan) of Westerville, Ohio, Ainsley Toft of Houston, Texas, Thomas Toft (Maria) of Maineville, Ohio, Kelsey Toft of Loveland, Ohio and Courtney Bloomfield of Wausau, Wisconsin; and seven great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northside Christian Church, 5024 Northside Drive, Macon, Georgia 31210 or to the donor's favorite charity.