PORTSMOUTH —Velma Jean Pope, age 87, of Portsmouth, passed away September 2, 2019. She was born November 10, 1931 in Scioto County to James and Mary (Kidder) Ewing. Velma worked as an assembler at Williams Shoe Factory, loved flowers and birds. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be sincerely missed.

Velma is survived by her husband, James; sons, Rich (Shella) Bradford of West Portsmouth, Tim (Marsha) Bradford of Salem, OH, Sean (Brandi) Pope of Lancaster; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Rod Bradford; daughter, Cheryl Bradford; several brothers and sisters.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Fond memories of Velma and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.