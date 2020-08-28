1/1
Velva Carver
1929 - 2020
FRANKLIN FURNACE -Velva Dee Hall Carver, 90, a lifelong resident of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, crossed over to her

heavenly home on August 27, 2020, at SOMC Hospice. She was born September 7, 1929 in

Floyd County, Kentucky to the late Elder Taylor and Avala Hall. She was a loving Christian wife,

mother, grandmother, sister and friend, and the matriarch of her family.

Velva was a longtime member of Sandhill Christian Baptist Church and left a testimony of love

and service to Christ the Lord.

She married the love of her life, the late R.E. "Butch" Carver on March 23, 1946, in Greenup,

Kentucky. She often spoke of their enduring love and blessed union.

Velva attended Green Schools and was a huge Bobcat fan, always cheering at her

grandchildren's ball games. She was also an avid Reds Fan and enjoyed going to many games

with her family. Velva worked for many years at Perrys Bounty Table, and she retired as a cook

at Best Care Nursing Home in 1993.

Velva is survived by her children, Jeannie (Stephen) Strickland, Ronald (late Rita) Carver and

Deborah (Mike) Brammer, all of Franklin Furnace. She had a special love for all of her

grandchildren, Mark (Becky) Strickland, Melissa (Jeff) Huffman, Suzette (Randy) Abrams, Eric

(Cassie) Carver, Jeremy (Melissa) Carver, Colton (Erin) Brammer, and Caden Brammer, eleven

great grandchildren, Courtney, Aaron, Zach, Ethan, Trevor, Tayte, McKenzie, Kellen, Ava, Tyler

and Marshall, and one great great granddaughter Audrey.

Velva is survived by one sister, Eve (Ken) French of Cincinnati. She was preceded in death by

brothers Johnny, Revis, Taylor Jr, George, Estel, Henry, Robert and Paul Hall, as well as sisters

Virginia Hall, Violet Hall, Bernice Blanton and Barbara Newsome.

Velva's family thanks SOMC Hospice and Concord Nursing Home for their loving care.

Funeral services will be held at Sandhill Christian Baptist Church in Wheelersburg, on Sunday,

August 30, 2020 at 3 p.m. officiated by Pastor Jared Timberlake. Visitation will be at the church

from 1 to 3 p.m. Burial will be in Junior Furnace Cemetery. Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home is in

charge of arrangements. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Sandhill Christian Baptist Church
AUG
30
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Sandhill Christian Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home Ltd
11623 Gallia Pike Rd
Wheelersburg, OH 45694
(740) 574-2543
August 28, 2020
So sorry to hear this . Velvie was a sweet , kind woman .
Connie
Friend
