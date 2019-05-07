Velvet Sowards

VELVET SOWARDS

PORTSMOUTH — Velvet Sowards, age 57, of Portsmouth, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Grant Memorial Hospital in Columbus. She was born March 9, 1962 in Portsmouth to Theodore and Catherine (Tackett) Sowards.

She is survived by her mother, Catherine Sowards of New Boston; son, Adam (Samatha) Penix of Portsmouth; brother, Moses Fitzpatrick Sowards of Portsmouth; sisters, Twila (Joe) Bond of Sciotoville, Willa (James) Gilispie of London, OH, Diane Fitzpatrick of Portsmouth, Thea Fitzpatrick of Portsmouth, Martha Bowen of New Boston, Nila (Kenny) Furtaw of Portsmouth; and best friend, Judy Gee of Portsmouth. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by brothers, Johnny Fitzpatrick and Kenny Gibbs; sisters, Judy Burton and Crystal Journey.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in New Boston. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Fond memories and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from May 7 to May 8, 2019
