1/1
Vera Guilkey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vera's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MCDERMOTT-Vera "Nanny" Guilkey, 98, of McDermott, died Saturday, October 24, 2020 at SOMC. She was born December 28, 1921 in School Craft County, Michigan to the late Rubin and Eveline (Mullins) Lumpkins. In her younger years, Vera worked in sales for Copy-Cat Fashion, Kobacker's, and J.C. Penny.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Guilkey, who died on November 21, 1989, two sons, David Guilkey and Robert L. Guilkey II., three grandchildren, Katie Graf, Rikki Ashley, and Rubin Guilkey, a daughter-in-law, Sheila Guilkey, and her sisters, Jenny Long, Lottie Canfield, and Catherine Lumpkins, and her brothers, Roy, Carl, Laben, and Clifford Lumpkins.

She is survived by her children; Cheri L. Graf of McDermott, Steve Guilkey (Kelly) of Tiffin, Jon T. Guilkey of McDermott, and Woodrow Karl Guilkey (Ruthie) of Tiffin, a daughter-in-law, Susie Guilkey of Rosemount, a sister, Ruby Holt (Donald) of Stout, 11 grandchildren; Lee Guilkey, Alexis Guilkey, Steven Guilkey, Katie Pinkston, Timmy Guilkey, Josh Guilkey, Jason Guilkey, Sarah Guilkey, Gregory (Ali) Graf, Crystal (JD) Graf-McKenzie, Audri Graf. Nanny also leaves behind 21 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, and her "pride and joy", Tinker, her little Yorkie.

She was loved by everyone that ever met her. She was known for her homemade rolls and her love of her family and friends.

Funeral services will be 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth, with Pastor Scott Holley officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Portsmouth.

A visitation for friends and family will be on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Melcher Hammer Funeral Home from 5:30 P.M. until 7:30 P.M.

As per city of Portsmouth requirement, a face mask or covering will be required while in the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Melcher Funeral Home
1417 Offnere St
Portsmouth, OH 45662
(740) 353-2808
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved