Wheelersburg – Vera Mae (Ferrell) Roof, age 67, of South Webster, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at SOMC in Portsmouth. She was born October 21, 1952 in Portsmouth to Virgil Lee and Jane (Ferrell) Hightower. She was a 1972 graduate of South Webster High School.

She is survived by her son, Heath Litteral of Portsmouth; Daughter, Brittany (Jose) (Barnette) Guillen of Portsmouth; Special grandchildren, Marcos, Matthew, Mayquel, and Kensi; stepchildren, Laura, Harold Jr, and Terry; Siblings, Charles Hightower of Dayton, David (Libby) Hightower of Harlan, KY, Phyllis Lockert of South Webster, Garry (Mary) Hightower of Portsmouth, Terry (Dee) Hightower of South Webster, Virgil (Tammy) Hightower of Wheelersburg; many nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Kim Ritchie of Xenia.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Harold Roof; siblings, Freida Noe, Delores "Sugar" Stewart, Linda Barfield, Eric Hightower, Larry Hightower, and Doug Hightower.

Services will be private for the family due to the national health advisories. Interment will take place in Vernon Cemetery with arrangements being handled by D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in South Webster. Fond memories of Vera and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.