VERNA M. STEVENS

BEAVER — Verna Mae Stevens, 80, of Beaver passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at SOMC. Born July 15, 1938 in Wayland, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Elbie and Brookie Waller Collins, she was a former employee of Martin Marietta/USEC, homemaker, and formerly attended Rubyville Community Church.

She is survived by two sons, Jeff (Denease) Stevens of Lucasville; Jim (Mary) Stevens of Beaver; one daughter, Regina (Scott) Lewis of Lucasville; eleven grandchildren; many great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; one sister, Ada Blackburn of Richfield; two brothers, Joe Collins of Minford and Henry (Jeanetta) Collins of Minford and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph "Russ" Stevens on August 22, 2016 whom she married September 7, 1954 and one sister, Ida Roberts.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Donnie Brown officiating. Burial will be at Beaver Union Cemetery in Beaver. Friends may call at the funeral home from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.