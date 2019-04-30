VERONICA E. JENKINS

SOUTH SHORE — Veronica E. Jenkins, 85, of South Shore, Kentucky, passed away April 28, 2019 in Kings Daughter Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky. She was born in Lackawanna County, PA, a daughter of the late Sebastian Archangeli and Maria Angelo Archangeli. Veronica was retired from Olan Mills, Portsmouth, Ohio, former retired Police Commissioner in South Shore, KY. And a member of St. Marys Catholic Church in Portsmouth, Ohio.

Preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Jenkins, June 2008, one daughter, Mary Lou Castle, one son, John Joseph Jenkins, grandson, Alex Sinclair Dansby, sister, Bebian Dominic and brother, Joseph Archangeli.

Surviving are three daughters, Susan (Sam) Johnson of Vanceburg, KY, Donna (Dennis) Dansby of Tollesboro, KY and Vanessa Walker of South Shore, KY, two sons, Aaron Jenkins of Shelbyville, Indiana and Donald (Rose Marazita) Jenkins of Macy, Indiana, eighteen grandchildren and twenty two great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at The Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky. Reading of the Rosary will be at 7:30 p.m.

Graveside services will be Friday, May 3, 2019, with a procession from the funeral home to cemetery beginning at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be in South Webster Cemetery, South Webster, Ohio.

