Vicki Dearth (1954 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vicki Dearth.
Service Information
McKinley Funeral Home
10562 U.S. Route 23 N
Lucasville, OH
45648
(740)-259-2481
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McKinley Funeral Home
10562 U.S. Route 23 N
Lucasville, OH 45648
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

BEAVER —Vicki Lynn Dearth, 64 of Beaver, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Cabell Huntington Medical Center in Huntington as a result of injuries sustained in a car accident.

She was born November 21, 1954 in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Oscar and Dorothy Bruce Ramey.

Vicki was a patient receptionist in the emergency room of Holzer Medical Center in Jackson and was a 1973 Eastern High School graduate.

She was also preceded in death by two children, Jennifer and Shelly; and two brothers, Anthony and Phil Ramey.

Vicki is survived by one son, Robert Richard Dearth of Beaver; one brother, Timothy (Pam) Ramey of Commerce Twp., Michigan; and three sisters, Sandra Gabriel of Lucasville, Pam (Jim) Spradlin of West Portsmouth, and Angie (Kevin) Bonds of Lucasville.

Visitation for family and friends will be held 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.
Published in The Daily Times from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.