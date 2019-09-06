BEAVER —Vicki Lynn Dearth, 64 of Beaver, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Cabell Huntington Medical Center in Huntington as a result of injuries sustained in a car accident.

She was born November 21, 1954 in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Oscar and Dorothy Bruce Ramey.

Vicki was a patient receptionist in the emergency room of Holzer Medical Center in Jackson and was a 1973 Eastern High School graduate.

She was also preceded in death by two children, Jennifer and Shelly; and two brothers, Anthony and Phil Ramey.

Vicki is survived by one son, Robert Richard Dearth of Beaver; one brother, Timothy (Pam) Ramey of Commerce Twp., Michigan; and three sisters, Sandra Gabriel of Lucasville, Pam (Jim) Spradlin of West Portsmouth, and Angie (Kevin) Bonds of Lucasville.

Visitation for family and friends will be held 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.