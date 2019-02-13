VICKI LYNN MCALISTER

PORTSMOUTH — Vicki Lynn McAlister, 68, of Portsmouth, died Monday, February 11, 2019 at home. She was born January 13, 1951, in Portsmouth, to the late Virgil and Irene (Williams) Coldiron.

Vicki worked in the medical field as a nurse for several years.

Along with her husband, Ron McAlister, she is survived by two sons, Brandon Cummins of Circleville, and Josh (Summer) Cummins of Piketon, two daughters, Deanna (Scott) Parker of Festus, MO., and Alisha (Bonito) Blancas of Portsmouth, 10 grandchildren; Matthew, Nicholas, Benjamin, Jada, Ethan, Shane, Logan, Kylin, Christian, and Maria.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 A.M., Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth with Pastor Joe Bruch officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Burial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.