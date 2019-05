Victor Rosario Guzman

NEW BOSTON — Victor Rosario Guzman , 46 , a New Boston OH resident passed away on March 29,2019 in his birth place of Fajardo, PR.

Victor is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Elizabeth M. Howard, also of New Boston. His mother, Carmen J. Guzman, Sister Rosa Duprey ( Heriberto ).

A celebration of Victor's life will be at the Portsmouth Welcome center May 24, 2019 from 5-7pm.