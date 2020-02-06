CIRCLEVILLE - Violet Ruth Fannin, 97, of Circleville, a former Minford resident passed away Wednesday February 5, 2020 at Logan Elm Healthcare Center. Born March 3, 1922 in Scioto County, a daughter of the late Lawrence F. and Norma Isabelle (Martin) Wymer, she was retired and had worked at Martings, JCPenney and Minford Dairy Bar. She was a 1940 Valley High School graduate, a life member of Purple Heart Auxiliary, a member of Lucasville Eastern Star, and received the Grand Cross of Colors.

She is survived by her daughter, Janet R. (Roger) Bobst; granddaughter, Sandra (Dwayne) Wysocki-Slusher; great grandson, Dylan Slusher, and three sisters, Marjorie Dever, Betty Bradshaw, and Joyce Alexander. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur O. Fannin, and three brothers, Kenneth Wymer, Howard Wymer and Donald Wymer.

Friends may call at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford from Noon to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020. An Eastern Star service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. followed by a graveside service at Bennett Cemetery in Minford. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.