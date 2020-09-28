Violet Plummer

SOUTH SHORE, KY-Violet Elizabeth Plummer, age 89, of South Shore, Kentucky, passed away from this life on Friday, September 25, 2020. She was born April 2, 1931 to Mose and Ruth Bentley. She was preceded in death by her husband, William M. Plummer on July 3, 2009. She is survived by her son and his wife, Jerry Plummer and Gail Gazdag of Hendersonville, TN; grandson and his wife, Jerry Plummer II and Chrissy; granddaughter, Christine Marie Plummer and two great grandchildren.

Violet retired from the Kentucky school system. She was a member of the South Shore Methodist Church and a friend to many in South Shore.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 30th at 11 a.m. at the Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky with Rev. Jim Sherman, officiating. Interment will follow the service at Collier Memorial Gardens in South Portsmouth, Kentucky. Visitation with family will be Tuesday, September 29th from 6 till 8 p.m. and Wednesday, September 30th from 10 till 11 a.m.

Online condolences can be left for the family at robersonfuneral.com