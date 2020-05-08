WHEELERSBURG - Virgil Williams, age 85, of Wheelersburg, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Bethesda North Hospital in Montgomery, OH. He was born March 1, 1935 in Portsmouth to Rufus Jack and Alberta (Pace) Williams. Virgil was a graduate of Minford High School, class of 1952. He then spent two years at the Portsmouth Business College before joining the Army and subsequently spending time in the Army Reserves. Virgil worked as a meat cutter for 45 years for Foodland in Portsmouth, West Portsmouth, and South Shore, KY. He was a longtime member of Portsmouth First Church of the Nazarene, where he was Sunday School Superintendent, a church board member, and head usher. He was a current member of Plymouth Heights Church of the Nazarene. He loved the Lord and served him daily. Virgil enjoyed gardening, working on cars, cooking, and rooting for the Buckeyes and Wheelersburg Pirates. More than anything, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Williams; daughters, Carol (John) Gandee of Liberty Township, Sheri (Bryan) Hollon of Kings Mills; brothers, Elmer (Shirley) Williams of Newark, Lowell Williams of Newark, David (Mary) Williams of Sciotoville; sister, Judy (Larry) Moyer of Cincinnati; grandchildren, Brittany and Tyler Gandee. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan K. Williams; brother, Everett Williams; sisters, Fannie Justice and Mildred Cotter. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg. Friends may call on Tuesday from 5 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The gathering will be limited to groups of 10 at a time. Masks and social distancing are recommended for those wishing to attend. WOLFE-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Sciotoville are handling the arrangements. Fond memories of Virgil and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.WolfeNelsonFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from May 8 to May 9, 2020.