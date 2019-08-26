LUCASVILLE — Virginia "Ginny" Elizabeth Banks, 68, of Lucasville passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 at SOMC Hospice. Born March 4, 1951 in Ironton, a daughter of the late Rev. Julius R. and Grace O. Gulley Chandler, she was a homemaker and a member of Minford Community Church.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Keith Banks, two sons, Douglas (Joyce) Banks, Kevin (Brandi) Banks; one daughter, Kelly Banks; four grandchildren, Morgan (Jeb) Beadle, Austin Whitt, Jennifer Coldiron, Declan Banks; two great grandchildren, Ryder Beadle, Samuel Beadle; four sisters, Faye Coots, Helen Flowers, Lynda Gullion, Angie Mullins one brother, Timothy Chandler, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at Minford Community Church with Ed Cox and Chris Oiler officiating. Burial will be at Scioto Burial Park in McDermott. Friends may call at the church from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Arrangements are under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th Street, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.