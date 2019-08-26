Virginia Banks

Service Information
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
6710 Swauger Valley Road
Minford, OH
45653-0152
(740)-820-2331
Obituary
LUCASVILLE — Virginia "Ginny" Elizabeth Banks, 68, of Lucasville passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 at SOMC Hospice. Born March 4, 1951 in Ironton, a daughter of the late Rev. Julius R. and Grace O. Gulley Chandler, she was a homemaker and a member of Minford Community Church.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Keith Banks, two sons, Douglas (Joyce) Banks, Kevin (Brandi) Banks; one daughter, Kelly Banks; four grandchildren, Morgan (Jeb) Beadle, Austin Whitt, Jennifer Coldiron, Declan Banks; two great grandchildren, Ryder Beadle, Samuel Beadle; four sisters, Faye Coots, Helen Flowers, Lynda Gullion, Angie Mullins one brother, Timothy Chandler, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at Minford Community Church with Ed Cox and Chris Oiler officiating. Burial will be at Scioto Burial Park in McDermott. Friends may call at the church from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Arrangements are under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th Street, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019
