VIRGINIA L. CASTEEL

MINFORD — Virginia Lee Casteel, 88, of Minford, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth.

Born November 28, 1930 in Scioto County, a daughter of the late Lee and Martha M. (Garrett) Warren, she was a graduate of Minford High School in the class of 1948, retired from the Goodyear Atomic Plant in Piketon, and attended Minford United Methodist Church.

She is survived by one son, Warren Ed (Mary Beth) Casteel of Wellston; two daughters, Sue (John) McDowell of South Shore, Julee (Kevin) Hickman of Minford; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren, and one sister, Naomi Dever of Minford. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George E. Casteel on July 26, 1998; two brothers, Willis Warren, Boyd Warren; two sisters, Althea Parker, Mildred Thompson and a granddaughter, Neysea Waugh.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Pastor Dennis Bell officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace. Friends may call at the funeral home Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201-25th Street Portsmouth, OH 45662 or Minford United Methodist Church P.O. Box 171 Minford, OH 45653. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.