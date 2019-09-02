LUCASVILLE — Virginia Margaret Cox, 92, of Lucasville, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, at SOMC Hospice.

She was born November 1, 1926 at Jackie's Run, Scioto County, Ohio, a daughter of the late Harry and Anise Margaret Lute Miller.

Virginia was a homemaker and a member of Bear Creek United Methodist Church for over 50 years.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Burton Joseph Cox, January 22, 1999; three brothers, Glen, Wayne, and Larry Miller; four sisters, Vera Stephens, Aberdeen Lute, Marilyn Boldman, and Shirley Webb.

Virginia is survived by six daughters, Connie Szuk of Gahanna, Markeeta Breech of Lucasville, Teresa (Robert) Williams of Waverly, Cheryl Staten of Westerville, Nannette (Randy) Hobbs of Lucasville, and Rebecca Cornwell of Lucasville; three sons, Steve (Sherri) Cox, Darrell (Cheryl) Cox, and Burton Joseph (Denise) Cox II, all of Lucasville; 17 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Marsha Jordan of Lucasville.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville with Frances Newman officiating. Burial will follow in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th St. Portsmouth, OH 45662