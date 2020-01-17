WEST PORTSMOUTH-Virginia L. Harness, 77, of West Portsmouth, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at SOMC. Born July 21, 1942, in Lucasville, a daughter of the late Arthur and Geneva Morgan Harness, she retired from OSCO Industries and was a 1960 Valley High School graduate.

She is survived by a brother-in-law, David (Dorothy) Scott, a sister-in-law, Janie (Carl) Harness and many cousins; also an enormous and loving family full of nieces, nephews, great nieces/nephews and great-great nieces/nephews who she claimed as her own children.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Ida Mae Harness, Dorothy Louise Scott and Helen Delores Harness; and two brothers, William Warner Harness and Carl Morton Harness.

Ginny lived a full life with many hobbies…softball pitcher (JJ Blazer), high school basketball referee and softball umpire for 25+ years, country music and concert attendee (loved Dolly Parton but especially Mandy Barnett), avid photographer, harness racing, golf, dog lover, Ohio State football, and the Great Smoky Mountains/Dollywood. She was also a Championship WIBC bowler and enjoyed watching high school/college sports. Besides family, she had countless friends who genuinely loved her and considered her family because she was that true and kind to each and every one of them. She loved talking to people (even complete strangers), but that's just who she was. Once you met her, you generally never forgot her.

Funeral services will be conducted at Noon, Monday, January 20, 2020 at McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville. Burial will follow in Lucasville Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, and one hour prior to the service on Monday.

