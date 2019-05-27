VIRGINIA HELEN WILLIS MILER JOHNSON

UPSALA —Virginia Helen Willis Miler Johnson, 89 of Upsala, MN, passed away May 21, 2019, at St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, MN. Born on January 24, 1930, in Portsmouth, she was a daughter of the late George William and Maude Mae Stone Willis, and manager of the infant/children department at the former Kobacker's. While working there, she took training to become a hairdresser and later own and operated Ginny's Beauty Shop for 15 years. She then retired to Florida.

Ginny quit school her Sophomore year to work and help her parents to support her siblings. She would help her family and any friends in any way she could. She would volunteer at the old Wheelersburg Children's Home helping mend the broken hearts of my children that were left there by the parents. She taught her siblings how to clean the house and cook. Living in a small house that was crowded, everything had to be in its place. She never met a stranger and would talk to anyone she met. She had a wonderful heart. Ginny will be missed by many.

She enjoyed her grandchildren and step-grandchildren and loved traveling and seeing new things. Ginny had a strong Southern Baptist faith, and as a teenager, she would take her younger siblings to church on Sundays. They would walk to church all in a row, as there were 10 of them. She loved Gospel music and knew many songs by heart. Ginny loved to share her testimony of God and of the wonderful things He did.

Also preceding her in death were her first husband whom she married November 7, 1954, in Portsmouth, William Bruce Miler, who died July 4, 1993, in Clermont, Fla. and her second husband whom she married December 7, 1996, Ralph Johnson, who died May 8, 2019, at St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, MN; a sister, Sharon Blakley and brothers, Raymond, Richard, Robert and Lloyd Willis.

Surviving are her daughter, Connie (Randy) Shy of West Portsmouth; granddaughter, Rebecca (Gary) Sparks, grandchildren, Gabby, Kimmy and Benjamin Sparks, all of West Portsmouth, grandson, Anthony Shy of West Portsmouth; sisters, Janet (Carter) Johnson of Wheelersburg and Sandra Rigsby of Clermont, Fla; brothers, Mike (Kim) Willis and Gary Willis of Sierra Vista, AZ; stepsons, Steven (Brenda) Johnson, David (Suzanne) Johnson, Upsala, Paul and Nancy Johnson of Staples; stepdaughters, Karen (Fran) Koshenina Upsala, Sandra (Jim) Carlson of Staples, Gretchen (Jon) Schaumann and Ingrid (Stu) Johnson o Upsala. Also surviving are many step-grandchildren, step great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 28th at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with burial in Rushtown Cemetery.

The family will receive guests at Brant's after 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

