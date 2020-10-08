1/2
Virginia Marsh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PORTSMOUTH-Virginia (Ginny) Lee Marsh, 94, beloved Mother, Wife, Grandmother, Great-grandmother, and Sister, was called to her heavenly home on October 6, 2020 at Hill View Retirement Center in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was born on September 14, 1926 in Portsmouth, OH, to the late Grover Cleveland and Pearl Clevenger Looney. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Marsh; her brothers; Rudy, Grover Cleveland, Jr., Morris and John Robert and her sisters; Arlene and Marchetta.

She is survived by her only son, Scott McIlwain and daughter-in-law (care taker) Rebecca Banchy-McIlwain, her grandchildren Sarah Kathleen Gilles and Jacob Daniel McIlwain; Ryan Gilles and great grandchildren, Eli Benjamin Gilles and Lucas Daniel Gilles along with several nieces and nephews.

Ginny graduated from the 1944 class of Portsmouth High School. She was a prolific writer (published many stories and poems). She was very active in the Portsmouth Little Theater. In later years she became a prolific artists with her oil paintings.

Ginny worked for the Portsmouth Telephone Company, the Ohio Fire Inspection Bureau, Detroit Steel Corporation, OrangeCo and lived in Portsmouth, Columbus, and Winter Haven, Florida.

Ginny's family wish to thank the staff at Hill Views' Assisted Living and SOMC Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of their mother at the end of her life.

Due to COVID, there is no service planned at this time. Interment will be at the family's convenience in the Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg, OH where she will be buried with her husband, parents, brothers and sister.

In lieu of flowers, her family has requested that memorial donations be made to SOMC Hospice or Hill View Retirement Center.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved