Virginia Marsh

PORTSMOUTH-Virginia (Ginny) Lee Marsh, 94, beloved Mother, Wife, Grandmother, Great-grandmother, and Sister, was called to her heavenly home on October 6, 2020 at Hill View Retirement Center in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was born on September 14, 1926 in Portsmouth, OH, to the late Grover Cleveland and Pearl Clevenger Looney. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Marsh; her brothers; Rudy, Grover Cleveland, Jr., Morris and John Robert and her sisters; Arlene and Marchetta.

She is survived by her only son, Scott McIlwain and daughter-in-law (care taker) Rebecca Banchy-McIlwain, her grandchildren Sarah Kathleen Gilles and Jacob Daniel McIlwain; Ryan Gilles and great grandchildren, Eli Benjamin Gilles and Lucas Daniel Gilles along with several nieces and nephews.

Ginny graduated from the 1944 class of Portsmouth High School. She was a prolific writer (published many stories and poems). She was very active in the Portsmouth Little Theater. In later years she became a prolific artists with her oil paintings.

Ginny worked for the Portsmouth Telephone Company, the Ohio Fire Inspection Bureau, Detroit Steel Corporation, OrangeCo and lived in Portsmouth, Columbus, and Winter Haven, Florida.

Ginny's family wish to thank the staff at Hill Views' Assisted Living and SOMC Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of their mother at the end of her life.

Due to COVID, there is no service planned at this time. Interment will be at the family's convenience in the Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg, OH where she will be buried with her husband, parents, brothers and sister.

In lieu of flowers, her family has requested that memorial donations be made to SOMC Hospice or Hill View Retirement Center.