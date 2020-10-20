1/
Virginia Ridout
1926 - 2020
WEST PORTSMOUTH-Virginia Malott Ridout, 94 of West Portsmouth passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at her residence. She was born July 3, 1926 in Portsmouth to the late Bert Malott and Ethel Sowards Spicer. Shew as a consultant for Friendly Home Parties and a homemaker. She attended Camp Bennett Christian Baptist Church where she played the piano for 31 years.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ollie Ridout whom she married August 8, 1942 who passed away March 8, 1991, a son, Gary Ridout, a brother, Bert Malott, 2 sisters; Ruth Duzan and Violet Malott, and a grandson, Michael in infancy.

Virginia is survived by 3 sons; Mike (Delores) Ridout, Gene (Kathy) Ridout, and Ernie (Louann) Ridout, a daughter-in-law, Donna Ridout, a sister-in-law, Charlotte Malott, 6 grandchildren; Chris (Trena) Ridout, Cindy (Leland) Strain, Mark (Jesse) Ridout, Phillip (Kelly) Ridout, Justin Ridout, and Patricia (Jeff) Ramsey, 2 step granddaughters; Amy Powell and Amanda Crawford, 15 great grandchildren; Michael Ridout, Crystle Ridout, Abagale Jarreau, Courtenay Frye, Amanda Miller, Cassandra Preston, Taylor Prince, Emerson Ramsey, Emily Ramsey, Rachael Ridout, Dalton Ridout, Ezra Ridout, Tyler Ridout, Alex Shirey, Creek Ridout, 18 great great grandchildren; Michael, Matthew, Elijah, Calista, Archer, Michael, Austin, Adalynn, Jayla, Mia, Alivia, James, Zowey, Kaiden, Elaina, Ethan, Weston, and Mack, along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Rick Mollett officiating and interment in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday starting at 11:00 AM. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
OCT
22
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
Funeral services provided by
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH 45663
740-858-4100
