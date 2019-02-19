VIRGINIA HORSLEY

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Virginia Horsley, 85, of West Portsmouth, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at the SOMC Hospice Center. She was born April 27, 1933 in Ashland, KY, a daughter of the late Charles and Edna Andis Kirk Pendleton.

Virginia was a member of Victory Baptist Church and a homemaker. She had worked at the former Pendleton Furniture Store and Dry Run School.

Her husband, Kenneth Ray Horsley, Sr., whom she married June 14, 1952 in Sciotoville, preceded her in death January 17, 2014.

Virginia is survived by her two sons, Kenneth Ray (Michelle) Horsley, Jr. of Hamilton and Kevin L. Horsley of West Portsmouth; two grandchildren, Joshua (Christi) Horsley and LeLonna Richardson; two great-grandchildren, Noelle Richardson and Kellan Horsley; two step-great-grandchildren, Riley and Kennedy Richardson; two sisters-in-law, Linda Pendleton of Portsmouth and Helen L. Lynd of West Portsmouth and their families; a special niece, Peggy Montavon of West Portsmouth and several other nieces and nephews; and special caregivers, Susie and Joy.

Three brothers, Carl, Ray and Gary Pendleton, also preceded Virginia in death.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with Rev. Paul Gibson officiating and interment in McKendree Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to services Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Victory Baptist Church, 22260 ST RT 73, West Portsmouth, OH 45663 and the SOMC Hospice Transcending Lives Campaign, 2201-25th St., Portsmouth, OH 45662. The family extends sincere appreciation to the staff of SOMC and SOMC Hospice for the excellent care Virginia was given.

