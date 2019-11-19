PORTSMOUTH —Vivian Celeste Beck, 89, of Portsmouth, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born July 13, 1930 in Dayton, KY, the daughter of the late John and Marcella Fehren Steltenpohl.

Vivian was an active member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. She retired from AAA where she worked as a travel agent and escort. She had also worked as a medical assistant in the office of Dr. George Pettit and at both Blackburn's Market and Muletown Mini Mart.

She was preceded in death July 26, 1976, by her husband Thomas Marcellus Beck, Sr. The couple were married in Dayton, KY on October 13, 1951.

Surviving are three sons, Thomas M. Beck, Jr. of Portsmouth, Randy Beck of Franklin Furnace and Gregory Beck of Marion; four daughters, Angela Stuart of Portsmouth, Cynthia (Mike) Slack of Wheelersburg, Juanita Beck of New Boston and Regina (Darrell) Keller of Wheelersburg; two brothers, Jerry Steltenpohl of Cincinnati and Roger (Connie) Steltenpohl of Ft. Thomas, KY; 11 grandchildren, Sabrina (Jeremy) Beck, Amber (Chad) Whaley, Kathleen (Drew) Baranet, Julia Stuart, John (Chelsea) Stuart, Michael (Amanda) Slack, Jerrod (Sydney) Slack, Shane (Nicole) Slack, Amanda Cyrus, Allison Keller and Adam (Chelsea) Keller; nine great-grandchildren, Jayden Combs, Wren Whaley, Kate Baranet, Claire Baranet, Jaredin Luke Cyrus, Dawson Slack, Jaxson Slack, and Levi and Kami Kidd; and her dear friend and companion, Jack Hughes of Portsmouth.

Vivian was also preceded in death by siblings, Jack Steltenpohl, Edith Rigney and Gladys Schroer; and a granddaughter, Megan Slack.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 A.M. at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church with Rev. Christopher Tuttle officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Burial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Holy Redeemer Church, 1325 Gallia St., Portsmouth, OH 45662.

