WADE J. BOGGS

FRANKLIN FURNACE — Wade J. Boggs age 39, of Franklin Furnace, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. He was born July 23, 1980 in Portsmouth, OH. A 1998 graduate of Green High School and Scioto County Joint Vocational School, he was employed by Laborer's Local 83.

Wade is survived by his parents, Jack and Connie (Mollett) Boggs of Franklin Furnace; sister, Jacqui Allen of Portsmouth; his beloved niece, Lillian Loraine Allen; close personal friends, Marlene (Michael and Elliana) and Nikki (Greg, Hope, and Haley); his buddies, Andy, Joe, Bobby, and Ritchie; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hughie and Loraine Boggs and Elbert and Lillian Mollett.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at WOLFE-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Sciotoville with Pastors Rick and Tony Mollett officiating. Interment will follow at Mollett Family Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Fond memories of Wade and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.WolfeNelsonFuneralHome.com.