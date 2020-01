PORTSMOUTH-Walt Monroe, 70, of Portsmouth, died peacefully on Sunday at

the SOMC Hospice Center with a host of family by his bedside. Survivor include his wife, Jeannie.

Arrangements are pending at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE, where friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

www.brantfuneralservice.com.