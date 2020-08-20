BELLEVILLE - Walter Colley, 89, a long-time Belleville area resident, passed away late Monday, August 17, 2020 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Ann Arbor, MI. He was born September 21, 1930 in Portsmouth, Ohio, son of Estill & Ruth (McKnight) Colley. He retired from Ford Motor Company, Wixom plant, after 36 years of loyal service, and was a member of the U.A.W. He loved the Detroit Tigers, fishing, puzzles, being outdoors, and especially spending time with family and friends.

Walter is survived by four children: Walter Michael Colley of Westland, MI, Ray Lamont (Cindy) Colley of North Carolina, Laura G. Colley and Eric B. Colley, both of Belleville, MI; two granddaughters: Katrina D. Colley and Sondra M. Colley, both of North Carolina; two great-granddaughters: Sophie Colley Boros and Savannah Kinsler, both of North Carolina, a sister Francis Collier of Ohio, two brothers Bill (Diane) Colley of Tennessee and David (Pam) Colley of Ohio, also numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Irma M. (Cooper) Colley on March 4, 2008, a son, Martin Dee Colley on April 2, 1962, also seven siblings: Millard, Willard, Pete, Ron and Donny Colley, Irma Thompson and Joyce Dummitt.

Funeral services will be conducted at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Burial will be at Bennett Cemetery in Minford. Friends may call at the funeral home from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Saturday prior to the services. Memorial contributions to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.