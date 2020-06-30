PIKETON-Walter Fugate, 66, of Piketon, formerly of Lucasville, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at Adena Regional Medical Center's Emergency Room.

He was born January 12, 1954 in Miami, Florida, a son of the late Melvin and Marie Harlow Fugate.

Walter was a retired Waverly City employee with 17 years of service. Walter was a former member of the Valley Township Volunteer Fire and EMS Department with 20 years, former Valley Local Schools Bus Driver and a 1973 Valley High School graduate. He was a US Army veteran and member of the William Baker Post of the American Legion. Walter was the current Governor of the Waverly Moose Lodge #2263, Fellowship of Legionnaire, and District Officer. He was also a member of the Waverly Eagles #2227.

He is survived by his wife, Rosemary Johnson whom he married October 4, 2010 in Tampa, Florida; one daughter, Sauna (Jacob) Krzysiak of Auburn, Michigan; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; four stepchildren, Debbie Stacey and Betsy Lore of Lucasville, Michelle McCord of Piketon and Amanda Blevins of Greenfield; one sister, Melvina Hill of Piketon; one half-brother; and two half-sisters.

Walter was also preceded in death by his daughter, Christie Fugate; his son, Walter Fugate Jr.; stepson Cougar Dickerson; his brother, Ledel Fugate; four half-brothers; and four half-sisters.

A Graveside Military service will be Noon, Friday, July 3, 2020, performed by the William Baker Post and James F. Irwin Post of the American Legion in Lucasville Cemetery. Friends may call 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville. A Moose Ceremony will be conducted at 7:30 Thursday at the funeral home.