WALTER C. HALLER, JR.

WHEELERSBURG-Walter C. Haller, Jr. 85, of Wheelersburg, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019. Walter was born June 21, 1933, in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Walter C. and Kathelene Paulin Haller. Walter was Owner/Operator of Haller Trucking; he was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church and a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean War and he was a member of American Legion Post #23. In addition to his parents, Walter was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Dale Davis. Walter is survived by his wife, Agnes Weber Haller, whom he married October 26, 1957, in Pittsburgh, PA; also surviving is a son, Gregory (Julie) Haller; a daughter, Kimberly Haller; a sister, Jean Haller Davis; three grandchildren, Timmothy Killoran, Nicki Souders and Courtney McGraw; nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church with Fr. Christopher Tuttle officiating. Interment will follow in St. Peter Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions be made in Walter's name to Sierra's Haven or to a . Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.