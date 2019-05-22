WALTER L. HERRMANN

PORTSMOUTH —Walter L. Herrmann, 70, of Portsmouth, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019. He was born January 28, 1949, in Portsmouth to the late Walter and Rosemary (Kilcoyne) Herrmann. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Mark Herrmann.

Walter served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He attended Ohio University, was a previous owner of Oasis Carry Out, a member of the Knights of Columbus, and retired from The Kroger Company.

He is survived by a son, Aaron (Natalie) Genova of Tempe, AZ., a daughter, Mandy (Jacob) Chamberlin of Circleville, a brother, Harold Herrmann of Columbus, and sisters, Anne (Mike) Emnett of Portsmouth, Mary (Patt) Taylor of Ouechee, VT., and three grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Portsmouth with Rev. Joseph Yokum officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, where graveside military rites will be provided by the American Legion, James Dickey Post #23. A visitation for friends and family will be from noon till 1:30 P.M. at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth.