COLUMBUS —Walter E. Mathews, 89 of Columbus formerly of West Portsmouth died Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Veterans Home in Georgetown, Ohio. He was born September 11, 1930 in Adams County to the late Andrew Thomas and Pearl Pennington Mathews. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth E. Mathews, brothers; Charles, Bernard, Andy "Junior", Leroy, David, and Bill, and sisters; Ortie and Leona.

Walt was a United States Air Force Veteran receiving a Korean Service Medal and National Defense Service Medal. He retired after 37 years from the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier. He was a member of the , American Legion, ODD Fellows, Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Red Cross where he was a Volunteer Instructor.

Walt is survived by his wife, Omalee Fern Smalley Mathews whom he married December 6, 1952, a daughter, Pamela S. (Neil) Bobson of Dublin, Ohio along with many in-laws, nieces and nephews, as well as his special dog, "Kiki."

Graveside services will be 3:00 PM Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Scioto Burial Park with Jim Hodge officiating and Military graveside rites performed by the James Dickey Post 23 American Legion. Friends may gather at the cemetery on Thursday starting at 2:30 PM. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.