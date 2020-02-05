PORTSMOUTH-Walter "Bippy" Kenneth Roe, 89, of Portsmouth, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Wesley Village at Hill View. He was born March 18, 1930 in Minot, ND, a son of the late Henry Mefford and Louise Pfefferle Roe.

Walt retired after 35 years at the Goodyear Atomic Corporation where he worked as a maintenance mechanic. He was the owner of the former Walter Roe Realty Company and had also worked as a realtor for Howard Wymer. A 60-year member of the Lucasville Masonic Lodge #469, Walt was a member of the OCAW union and a Portsmouth High School 1947 graduate. He enjoyed spending time on the golf course and fishing with his friends.

Surviving is his wife of 68 years, Norma Lee Grashel Roe, whom he married September 21, 1951 in Portsmouth; two sons, Walter Kenneth (Pam) Roe, Jr. of Readyville, TN and Jim (Dawn) Roe of Lucasville; a daughter, Patty (Ralph) Arrick of Lucasville; a brother Frank Roe of Washington; seven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by five siblings, Henry Mefford Roe, Jr., Sanford G. Roe, Earl Roe, Bernice Wheeler and Delores Randall.

Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. Friday at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with Rev. John Gowdy officiating and interment in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 4 to 7 P.M. and one hour prior to services Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201-25th St., Portsmouth, OH 45662 and Wesley Village at Hill View, 1610-28th St., Portsmouth, OH 45662.

The family extends sincere thanks to Walter's nurse, Michelle, and the rest of the SOMC Hospice staff and the entire staff at Wesley Village.

