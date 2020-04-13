NEW BOSTON-Walter Kenneth Ruark, age 81, completed his journey on earth and was ushered into the presence of his Lord and Savior whom he loved and served on Friday, April 10, 2020. Walter was retired from the Columbia Gas Co. and had 23 years of service with the Ohio Army National Guard 216th Engineers Battalion

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond M. Ruark and Doris Atkins Ruark Storer, siblings; Raymond L. Ruark, Emmajean Ruark Howard, Virginia Ruark McManus, John Thomas Ruark, Charlotte Ruark Bias, Frances Dee Ruark Damron.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Donna Adaline Long Ruark, three children; Elizabeth "Beth" Weagle of Louisville, KY., Philip (Melissa) Ruark of Franklin Furnace, OH., Nancy (Mike) Craigmiles of South Portsmouth, KY., one brother, Harry (Sandy) Ruark of Pekin, IL., one sister, Donna Sue Vulgamore of OH., six grandchildren; Benji Weagle, Melissa (Ben) Bunch, Carleigh (Matt) Bates, Corbin Munn, Elijah Ruark, and Lexie Ruark, three step-grandchildren; Micah Tyler Craigmiles, Cole Craigmiles, Reed Craigmiles, and three great-grandchildren; Madison Bunch, Lucy Weagle, and Titus Bates.

The family would like to thank the staff of Portsmouth Health and Rehab for their care and support and also SOMC Hospice where he ended his journey.

Due to the COVD 19 outbreak, private services will be held at Victory Baptist Church in West Portsmouth where he was a member, with Pastor Paul Gibson officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be given to Victory Baptist Church, or SOMC Hospice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth.