MURRELLS INLET —Walter Elwood Stiverson, Jr., 76, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side, on Wednesday October 16, 2019 at his home in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. He was born on April 30, 1943 in Erie, Pennsylvania to the late Walter Elwood Stiverson, Sr., and Zerna (Lackey) Stiverson.

A well-educated and generous man, Walter loved sharing the gift of learning. He was a proud teacher from South Webster, Ohio and will be missed for his enthusiasm and connection with his students. Following his well-deserved retirement from the school system, Walter became an avid golfer and relished time spent with his family.

Left to cherish Walter's memory are his beloved wife, Mrs. Carol L. (Burton) Stiverson of Murrells Inlet, SC; brother, Chris (Kathy) Stiverson of Logan, OH; sister, Mary Baker of Canal Winchester, OH; sons, Jeffrey W. (Heather) Stiverson of Columbus OH, Brett E. Stiverson, of Murrells Inlet, SC, and Scott M. Stiverson, of Laurel Montana; grandchildren, Daniel, Micah, Taylor & Emily Stiverson; and great-granddaughter, Kya Collins

A Celebration of Walter's life will be held privately at a later date.

At the request of the family, please consider memorial contributions in lieu of flowers to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215 or at www.diabetes.org. Or to the at

To view these details online visit the funeral home website at, www.burroughsfh.com

Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, (843.651.1440) is e assisting the family