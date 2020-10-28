1/3
Walter Turner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PORTSMOUTH-TURNER, Walter K., 98 years of age, longtime Portsmouth resident, passed away peacefully in La Rue, Ohio, on October 26th, 2020. Walter proudly served in the Army 8th Airforce, WWII. He spent the majority of his life as a truck driver, delivering gasoline for Standard Oil Co. and worked for several years out of Portsmouth, for Tenny Trucking. He was preceded in death by his parents, George T. and Emma (Nee: Williams) Turner, his wife of 60 years, Frances (Nee: Porter) Turner. He is survived by his loving son, Mark & The late Ronda Turner of La Rue, Ohio, one grandson, Mark Turner and one granddaughter, Laura (Chester) Steurer, three great grandchildren, Kayla, Ashley and Billy Steurer. Private services and Military Honors to be held by the family. Final resting place alongside his wife at Memorial Burial Park. F.C. Daehler caring for the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved