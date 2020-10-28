Walter Turner

PORTSMOUTH-TURNER, Walter K., 98 years of age, longtime Portsmouth resident, passed away peacefully in La Rue, Ohio, on October 26th, 2020. Walter proudly served in the Army 8th Airforce, WWII. He spent the majority of his life as a truck driver, delivering gasoline for Standard Oil Co. and worked for several years out of Portsmouth, for Tenny Trucking. He was preceded in death by his parents, George T. and Emma (Nee: Williams) Turner, his wife of 60 years, Frances (Nee: Porter) Turner. He is survived by his loving son, Mark & The late Ronda Turner of La Rue, Ohio, one grandson, Mark Turner and one granddaughter, Laura (Chester) Steurer, three great grandchildren, Kayla, Ashley and Billy Steurer. Private services and Military Honors to be held by the family. Final resting place alongside his wife at Memorial Burial Park. F.C. Daehler caring for the family.