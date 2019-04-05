WANDA "KITTY" HAYDEN CASSADY

INEZ —Wanda "Kitty" Hayden Cassady, 72, of Inez, KY, formerly of South Shore. KY, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, at her residence in Inez, Ky.

She was a retired educator from the Martin County School System.

She was born October 19, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Jake and Nettie Dowdy Hayden.

She is survived by One daughter: Elizabeth (Glen) Preece of Inez, KY

One son: Scott (Lisa) Stephenson of South Portsmouth, KY

Five grandchildren: Jake Hayden (Alivia) Stephenson Megan (Tim) Champlin Julie Grace Preece Madie Hope Preece Em Preece and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her Husbands: Tim Stephenson and Warren Gabe Cassady. One Son: Grant Cassady and Two Brothers: Bill Hayden and Johnny Hayden.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Morton Funeral Home in South Shore, KY. Burial will be in the Siloam Cemetery in South Shore, KY. Visitation Saturday, from 6-8 pm, April 6, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Morton Funeral Home in South Shore. Online condolences may be expressed at mortonfh.com