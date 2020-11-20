1/
Wanda Caudill
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WEST PORTSMOUTH-Wanda Lou Caudill, 69 of West Portsmouth died Thursday, November 19, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. She was born May 15, 1951 in Portsmouth to the late Edward and Ollie Eulett Atkins. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, June Elaine Colley

Wanda is survived by her husband, Larry Caudill whom she married May 27, 1967, a son, Jeffrey W. Caudill, 2 daughters; Carolyn Pennington and Sarah (Thomas Miller) Caudill, 6 grandchildren; Autumn Brickey, Kyle (Kelsie) Caudill, Myah Caudill, Laiken Caudill, Nolan Miller, and Mary Brickey, 3 sisters; Shirley Pinkerton, Catherine Davis, and Doretta Atkins, and moms favorite daughter, Kelley Wright, along with several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Dr.Saab for years of care.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with interment in Mershon Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday starting at 11:00 AM. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH 45663
740-858-4100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved