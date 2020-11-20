WEST PORTSMOUTH-Wanda Lou Caudill, 69 of West Portsmouth died Thursday, November 19, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. She was born May 15, 1951 in Portsmouth to the late Edward and Ollie Eulett Atkins. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, June Elaine Colley

Wanda is survived by her husband, Larry Caudill whom she married May 27, 1967, a son, Jeffrey W. Caudill, 2 daughters; Carolyn Pennington and Sarah (Thomas Miller) Caudill, 6 grandchildren; Autumn Brickey, Kyle (Kelsie) Caudill, Myah Caudill, Laiken Caudill, Nolan Miller, and Mary Brickey, 3 sisters; Shirley Pinkerton, Catherine Davis, and Doretta Atkins, and moms favorite daughter, Kelley Wright, along with several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Dr.Saab for years of care.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with interment in Mershon Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday starting at 11:00 AM. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.