PORTSMOUTH-Wanda M. Lore, 83, of Portsmouth, died Thursday, April 2, 2020 in the SOMC Hospice Center. Born on October 4, 1936 in Greenup, KY, she was a daughter of the late David and Norma Armstrong Phillips and attended Bonser Run Christian Baptist Church.

Wanda was a designer for Colonial Florist with over 46 years of service.

Also preceding her in death were her husband, Darrel Lore and brothers, David "Buddy" Phillips, Roger Phillips and Steve Phillips.

Surviving are three sons, Kevin Lore, Tony (Sheree Remy) Lore and Greg (Lana) Lore, all of Portsmouth; a daughter, Vicki Blackburn of Wheelersburg; a brother, Dickie (Sharon) Phillips of Portsmouth; a sister, Shirley Campbell of Chillicothe; ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

A service was held at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Rev. Jack Lore officiating.

Because of health restrictions, the graveside service was private.

Arrangements were under the direction of the BRANT FUNERAL SERVICE IN SCIOTOVILLE.

