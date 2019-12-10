FIREBRICK —Wanda Lee Maynard, 80, of Firebrick, Kentucky passed away Friday, December 6th, 2019 at SOMC Hospice Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.

Wanda was born in Hitchins, Kentucky, November 18th, 1939, a daughter of Harlan and Earcel Dickerson.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Bruce Maynard, and one brother.

She is survived by two children, Wanda Sue Callihan of Firebrick, Kentucky, and Rome (Shelly) Maynard, of Taylors, South Carolina, four sisters, Mary Spears, Jean (Eugene) Dillow, Margie (Bob) Gillenwater, and Dreama Gibson, two grandchildren, John Brandon (Christy) Callihan, of Portsmouth, Ohio, and Haylee Elizabeth Callihan of Firebrick, Kentucky, and three great grandchildren, Keri, Sierra, and Katelynn. Wanda is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the family to cover final expenses. Crockett L. Reed funeral home in South Shore, Kentucky is in charge of the arrangements.