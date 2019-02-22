WANDA LEE MEADOWS

GARRISON — Wanda Lee Meadows, 82, of Garrison, Kentucky passed away, Feb. 21, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Carter County, KY, Feb. 27, 1936, a daughter of the late Lewis Frazee and Lena Underwood Frazee. She was a Member of Christian Baptist Church in South Shore, Ky.

Preceded in death by one son, Ricky Meadows.

Surviving are her husband, Bennie Meadows, one son, Bennie Meadows Jr. of Quincy, KY, two daughters, Deborah (Jack) Henderson of Las Vegas, Nevada and Vickie (Mike) Lykins of Vanceburg, KY, one sister, Helen Proctor of Cincinnati, Ohio, nine grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 at the Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore, Ky. With Rev. Carl Wells, officiating. Burial will follow in Collier Memorial Gardens, South Portsmouth, KY. Friends may call at the Funeral Home from noon until the service time at 2 p.m.

