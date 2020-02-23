PORTSMOUTH — Wanda Ruth Ratcliff, 89, of Portsmouth, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020, at SOMC Hospice. She was born April 12, 1930, in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Clyde Ingles and Dorothy Cantrell Ingles. She was married to Donald Earl Ratcliff, Sr., who preceded her in death July 15, 1992. Surviving are three sons, Donald Earl Ratcliff, Jr (Fernande), of Wheelersburg; Dana "Dane" L. Ratcliff (Paula), of Wheelersburg; Randall Wayne Ratcliff (Susie), of Franklin Furnace; two daughters, Lana Jean Lewis, of Roanoke, Virginia; Anita O'Connor (John), of Portsmouth; one brother, Bradley Ingles, of Louisiana; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene in Wheelersburg, with Reverend Matthew Hancock officiating, with interment at Sunset Gardens. Friends may call Monday from 6-8 P.M. at the F.C. Daehler Mortuary in Portsmouth and one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SOMC Hospice. Online condolences may be made to www.fcdaehelrmortuary.com.