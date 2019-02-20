WANDA LOU STEWARD

PORTSMOUTH — Wanda Lou Howard Steward was awarded her place in heaven on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the age of 75. The award was given and received peacefully. She was born December 10, 1943, in Burlington, Ohio, to the late Herbert and Eloise Mayenschein Howard. She is survived by her husband John, of 48 years, 6 children; James, Jeffery, Bridgett, Kristopher and wife Kriseana, Wanika, Nakia "TJ" and wife Kristy, 17 grandchildren, 7great grandchildren, sister, Donna Malone, several nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends.

Viewing will be Friday, February 22, 2019, from 5 to 7 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home,1417 Offnere St. Services will be Saturday at Noon at Living Faith Temple, 1329 Kinney St., officiated by Elder Ralph Clay.