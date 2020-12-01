1/1
Wanda Thompson
1928 - 2020
SOUTH SHORE, KY-Wanda Jeanne Antis Thompson, 92, of South Shore, KY., passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born in Portsmouth, OH., February 15, 1928 a daughter of the late Durward B. and Margaret Ginn Antis.

Wanda was a Homemaker and attended the First Christian Church in South Shore, KY. She was also an active member in the Greenup County Chapter of the Homemakers Club. In addition, to being a Homemaker she worked for 20 years as a CNA at Southern Ohio Medical Center where she retired in 1999.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Lowell E. Thompson whom passed away in 1999 and one brother Jack Antis.

Left behind to cherish her memory are one daughter, Connie (Roger) Vanover of South Shore, KY; three sons, Chris (Betty) Thompson of Hendersonville, TN., Tim (Lynda) Thompson of Brandon, FL., and Andy (Vickie) Thompson of Hendersonville, TN; twelve grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will be a private graveside service at Siloam Cemetery in South Shore, KY., with Brett Unger officiating. Morton-Hunt Family Funeral Home in South Shore, KY., are caring for arrangements.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the First Christian Church P.O. Box 785 South Shore, KY in Wanda's name.



Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Morton-Hunt Family Funeral Home
311 James Hannah Drive
South Shore, KY 41175
(606) 932-3512
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
December 1, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Gloria Koehlinger
