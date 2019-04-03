WANDA VANKIRK

LUCASVILLE — Wanda Lee VanKirk, 92, of Lucsville, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Portsmouth Health and Rehab Center.

She was born January 5, 1927 in Lucasville, a daughter of the late Ray and Sadie Lundy Wiseman.

Wanda was a retired cashier for the former Hecks Department Store, a member of the Red Hat Society, and a 1945 Cleveland East High School graduate.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clinton Eugene VanKirk, January 31, 1979; and one daughter, Kathy Beesler.

Wanda is survived by two sons, Clinton Ray VanKirk and Timothy VanKirk, both of Lucasville; two grandchildren, Cassie Ousely and Jason Beesler, two great-grandchildren, Dakota and Lexi; and one sister, Patricia Jackson of Columbus.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.