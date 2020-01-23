FRANKLIN FURNACE-Wannah Kay Stephenson, 70, of Franklin Furnace, died peacefully Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at home surrounded by her great-grandchildren. She was born March 6, 1949 in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Harold Hicks, Sr. and Ethel Leona Eidenour Hicks.

Wannah loved to play bingo and spend time watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her husband, Ralph Edward Stephenson, whom she married Nov. 26, 1966 in Portsmouth, preceded her in death June 7, 2007.

Surviving are three daughters, Bobbie Jo Lyons of Franklin Furnace, Consuelo "Dee" (David) Kritzwiser of Wheelersburg and Winona (Daniel) Kritzwiser of Portsmouth; her brother, Harold Hicks, Jr. of Wheelersburg; a sister, Connie Copley of Franklin Furnace; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and best friend, Sharon Stevens of Portsmouth.

Wannah was also preceded in death by her daughter, Tammie Walters; and two sisters, Geraldine Scott and Rita Wooten.

Graveside services will be held at 2 P.M. Friday in Greenlawn Cemetery under the direction of the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth.

Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to the SOMC Cancer Compassion Fund, 1121 Kinneys Lane, Portsmouth, OH 45662.