SCIOTOVILLE-Waylon Alexander "Alex" Holbrook, 24, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020. Alex was born May 29, 1996 in Portsmouth, Ohio to Waylon Holbrook and Amy Crabtree Holbrook. Alex was employed by the Carpenters Local 83 as a carpenter. In addition to his parents, Alex is survived by a daughter, Kensey Rae Holbrook and four sisters, Alyssa Carpenter, Haley Holbrook, Natalia Holbrook and Oliva Holbrook.

Services will be 1:00 pm Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg. Visitation will be 11:00 am until 1:00 pm Thursday at the funeral home. Interment is at the convenience of the family. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.