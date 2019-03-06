ANTHONY WAYNE BUSSLER

WHEELERSBURG-Anthony Wayne Bussler, 80, of Wheelersburg passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at SOMC Hospice surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on August 11, 1938, at his family home in Wheelersburg to the late David F. and Ethel Collingsworth Bussler.

After graduating from Wheelersburg High School in 1956, he joined the United States Army where he completed his Basic and Advanced training at Fort Knox, Kentucky. After 32 years of service in the Army and Army Reserve, he retired as a 1st Sgt having served in Germany, Honduras and Operation Desert Storm. He was awarded a Bronze Star for his service in Desert Storm.

He worked at Williams Shoe Factory, Empire Detroit Steel and retired from New Boston Coke Corporation. After retirement, he went on to work for the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Scioto County Sanitary Engineer.

No matter where in the world Wayne traveled, this community was always home. He proudly served as a Porter Township Trustee for 25 years, a Scioto County Commissioner for 2 years and on the Scioto County Veterans Service Commission for 14 years. Through the years he was involved in Cub Scouts, Little League, Wheelersburg Sesquicentennial Committee, Porter Township Volunteer Fire Department, Wheelersburg Athletic Boosters, and Pioneer Village. He was a member of Western Sun Lodge #91, a 32nd Degree Mason with Scottish Rite Valley of Cincinnati and a member of Kiwanis, Minford American Legion, Sciotoville Disabled American Veterans Post 690 and Wheelersburg United Methodist Church. He was an avid supporter of the Wheelersburg Pirates. One of his proudest accomplishments was being inducted into the Wheelersburg Alumni Hall of Fame in 2007.

Wayne was a strong Democrat. He served 35 years as a precinct committeeman and was a member of the Scioto County Democrat Central and Executive Committees. He was elected multiple times as Chairman of the County Party and named to the County Democrat Hall of Fame. In 1991, he was named Ohio Democrat of the Year.

On July 16, 1960, Wayne married his high school sweetheart, Carla Jane McCollum, who survives along with their children: Sarah Hinze and husband Mufaddal Frosh, of West Chester; Tony Bussler and Charlie Bussler, both of Columbus and Heidi Riepenhoff and husband Raymond, of Wheelersburg. He was Pap to his grandchildren: Josef Hinze, John Riepenhoff and wife Angie, and Elizabeth Riepenhoff. Also, surviving are brothers, Tom Bussler and wife Jane, David Bussler and Margie Dettwiller, nieces, nephews and his lifelong best friend, Roger Bolander. He was preceded in death by his sister, Judie Bussler, son-in-law, Mark Hinze and sister-in-law, Carolyn Bussler.

His funeral will be held at Wheelersburg United Methodist Church on Friday, March 8 at 1:00. Visitation will be held at the church from 11:00 to 1:00 prior to the

funeral. Burial will be in Memorial Burial Park with graveside military services provided by William A. Baker and James Irwin Posts of American Legion. Arrangements are in the care of Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home of Wheelersburg. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.