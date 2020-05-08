WHEELERSBURG-Louis Wayne Campbell, 61, of Wheelersburg, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the SOMC Hospice Center after several years battling health issues. He was born December 24, 1958, a son of the late Curtis Louis and Pauline Delores Stephens Campbell.Wayne married the love of his life, Brenda Sue Underwood Campbell, on April 28, 1984, and they recently celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary.He is survived by his wife, Brenda; daughter, Sarah (Russ) Lusk of McDermott; one sister, Nita L. (John) Lovely of Wheelersburg; two brothers, Curtis Edward "Ed" (Annette Wafford) Campbell of McDermott and Dennis Lee (Sonja) Campbell of Stout; his granddaughters, Lilliana and Alexa Lusk; a special sister, Martha Campbell of Piketon; his mother-in-law, Barbara Underwood of Portsmouth; and many nieces and nephews whom he loved very much.In addition to his parents and father-in-law, Richard "Dick" Underwood, Wayne was also preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Ann Wheeler.A 1978 Portsmouth High School graduate, he loved attending the First Church of God in New Boston. Wayne was a retired Portsmouth Police officer with 25 years of service. He dearly loved his department and the city he served. Wayne always had a fond memory or a story to share about his time spent on the force.An avid reader and history buff of all types, he had a special love of local history. He particularly loved the history of the west end of Portsmouth, which happened to be his favorite beat to work. He was the unofficial historian for the Portsmouth Police Department. A talented woodworker, you could always find him in his shop when he wasn't at work. He loved to cook and took great pride in preparing meals for family and friends.Wayne's perseverance, determination, steadfast faith and unwavering love for his family, friends, job and his town will live on through his legacy.Wayne's family gives special thanks to Dr. Roy Aaron Adams and his staff for the 30+ years of friendship and care. Also, the special staff of SOMC Palliative care and Hospice for their wonderful care over the last several months, as well as the Porter Township EMS and Fire crews who always came to help when needed.Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. Monday at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with Pastor Chris Keeton officiating and interment in Scioto Burial Park. The Portsmouth Police Department will provide an Honor Guard. The service will also be Live Streamed on the Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home Facebook page.The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 2 to 4 P.M. and one hour prior to services Monday. All attendees will be required to wear a mask and observe social distancing protocol.Those who are unable to attend are encouraged to leave messages of support at RalphFScott.com. These will be displayed for the family during calling hours.Memorial contributions may be made to the First Church of God, 3920 Gallia St., New Boston, OH 45662.
Published in The Daily Times from May 8 to May 9, 2020.